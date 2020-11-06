St. James football player has made an impact on and off the field

Ayron has been working at Dagwoods for about 2 years and he is considered a star employee. Many people that work with him and spend time with him on the field have great things to say about his character. The Sharks head football coach said “He’s the most dependable young man, he’s always the one I go to when we need anything” said Coach Norwood. Ayron loves the game of football and hopes to continue playing in college.