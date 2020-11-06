St. James football player has made an impact on and off the field

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Ayron Armstrong is a senior at St. James high school and plays for the Sharks football team. He spends a lot of his time playing football and when he isn’t on the field you may see him working at Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar in Surfside Beach.
Ayron has been working at Dagwoods for about 2 years and he is considered a star employee. Many people that work with him and spend time with him on the field have great things to say about his character. The Sharks head football coach said “He’s the most dependable young man, he’s always the one I go to when we need anything” said Coach Norwood. Ayron loves the game of football and hopes to continue playing in college.
Ayron is also helping with a kickball tournament for a good cause. Kick It 4 The Kids will be at the South Strand Recreation Center on November 14th, the first game starts at 8am.
