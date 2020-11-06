Police: One in custody after shootout in Marion; investigation continues

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shootout in a Marion neighborhood.
Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the area of Walnut Street after shots were heard.
Capt. DuJuan Council said one person was shot in the leg, but that same person is now in custody because he’s accused of firing shots at people.
Council identified the suspect as Waldo Crawford. He is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharging a weapon in the city.
The person who shot Crawford has not been arrested, according to Council.
Authorities said no one else was hurt in the shooting.
Marion police are still trying to find out what led up to the shooting.
