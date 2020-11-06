Police: Bystander shot in Timmonsville, suspects at large

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One person was injured after a shooting Friday evening in Florence County, according to police.
Timmsonville Police Cheif Billy Brown said the shooting happened on Main and Brockington Street. He added the victim was a bystander and has been taken to the hospital with injuries. No other information about their condition was provided.
Brown also said two suspects remain at large in connection to the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
