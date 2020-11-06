Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey expected to be activated from injured reserve this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to be activated from injured reserve this weekend.
Last week, McCaffrey was designated to return from the reserve/injured list after missing multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain.
According to Panthers.com, head coach Matt Rhule anticipates the Panthers activating McCaffrey to the 53-man roster this weekend.
McCaffrey appears on track to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his snap count is to be determined.
“He’s practiced well,” Rhule said. “If you know Christian, he wants to go.”
Apparently The All-Pro made it through Wednesday’s practice fine and continued to move well on Thursday.
“If we played right now, I feel like he’d be able to play,” Rhule said. “We had a good workout yesterday. He handled it well. We had a good workout today. He practiced well and hard."
The deadline for Carolina to place McCaffrey on the 53-man roster to face the Chiefs this weekend is Saturday at 4 p.m.
McCaffrey has been out of action and has spent the last six weeks on injured reserve. The star running back suffered the ankle injury during the Panthers' Week 2 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McCaffrey had 223 yards from scrimmage (156 rushing, 67 receiving) and four rushing touchdowns in his two games this season.
Mike Davis has started in his absence, gaining 517 yards from scrimmage, with two rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.
Before this year’s ankle injury, McCaffrey had never missed a game in his three-plus year career. He signed a four-year, $64 million extension in the offseason and is the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
