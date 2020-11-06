Myrtle Beach woman gets five years in federal prison on heroin charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
In January 2019, Myrtle Beach police executed a search warrant at 61-year-old Mary Denham’s home and seized 39 individual balloons of heroin, authorities said.
Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Denham to 60 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
In addition to Myrtle Beach police, the case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the DEA Tactical Diversion Squad, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.