2 injured after crash on Highway 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were responded to the area of Highway 501 and Gardner Lacy Road for a two-vehicle accident at around 8 p.m. Friday.
HCFR said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. No other details about their condition were released.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on the scene and is investigating the wreck.
