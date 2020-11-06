Graham supports president’s election challenges but calls for specific examples of irregularities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Senator Lindsey Graham said Friday he supports President Donald Trump’s challenging of election results, but he also said he wants Trump to provide specific examples of voter fraud.
“The President has every right to challenge the results,” Graham said. “We just need to be specific.”
Graham donated $500,000 to the Trump campaign to support their legal battles surrounding the election.
During Friday’s virtual news conference with members of the media, Graham also addressed his win over Jaime Harrison, saying he wasn’t expecting his 10-point margin of victory to be that high.
“I didn’t know if we’d get the double digits,” he said. “A bigger victory than expected quite frankly.”
Although Graham believes the president still has a chance to win the states that are still tight, he said if Joe Biden is elected, he’ll do his best to work with Biden as long as Biden works with him.
“I will be willing to work with the Biden administration, if he wins and I’m not conceding that he will, in ways that make the country stronger,” Graham said. “We’ll see what they want to do.”
Graham said for his fourth term, one of his big goals will be addressing social media censorship.
“The social media in this country is out of control,” Graham said. “These are not platforms where you can express yourself. The platforms are being controlled by people who will decide what you say, and they will try to influence what other people hear.”
Graham added he’ll be sending money to the U.S. Senate Republican candidates from Georgia who will likely go into a runoff in January.
