Gov. Henry McMaster voices support for Trump vote-counting efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster’s Office has released a statement expressing support for President Donald Trump’s right to monitor legal and fraudulent ballots.
The statement was released Friday morning after speculation following the close presidential race and voiced his support of Trump’s right to ensure all legal votes are counted and all illegal votes discarded.
McMaster said “The law is clear: All legal votes must be counted, and all illegal or fraudulent votes discarded. President Trump has a right – and a duty – to see that this happens. I entirely support his efforts to ensure that the law is followed and enforced to the letter. It is only through accuracy and transparency that the American people can have confidence in this election.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.