FIRST ALERT: Warmer, scattered showers arrive this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm and muggy weather set to return through the weekend.
Scattered showers continue Friday evening, gradually winding down as we move past sunset. Expect a warmer night ahead as we fall to 64° Saturday morning.
Continued on-shore winds will increase the humidity and shower chances both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day is a washout but don’t be surprised to see a quick-moving shower. Partly cloudy skies prevail with temperatures approaching 80° by Sunday afternoon.
Better rain chances return next week as tropical moisture from Eta begins to arrive in the Carolinas. Expect more widespread, heavy rain to arrive mid-week, likely lingering through next Friday.
