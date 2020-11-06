FIRST ALERT: Showers return to the forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another mild start to the day as we begin the last day of the work week! While you will not need the jacket for cooler weather today, you will want to grab the rain jacket or umbrella for those rain chances later today.
By lunchtime, temperatures will reach the low-mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our rain chances today will ramp up by the late morning hours and continue through lunchtime. It’s not a washout but you’ll notice the off and on chances through the day.
Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid 70s today with those rain chances continuing through the early evening hours. Once again, this is only the start of daily rain chances with the chances continuing through the next seven days.
Look for highs to slowly climb as the onshore and southerly flow works into the region. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s through the weekend before climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s by next week. Our best rain chance still looks to arrive with tropical moisture for the middle of the new work week. For now, enjoy your Friday! Stay dry and enjoy the weekend!
