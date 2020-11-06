FIRST ALERT: Showers return to the forecast

FIRST ALERT: Showers return to the forecast
Afternoon showers will continue with highs in the mid 70s. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | November 6, 2020 at 3:46 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 3:46 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another mild start to the day as we begin the last day of the work week! While you will not need the jacket for cooler weather today, you will want to grab the rain jacket or umbrella for those rain chances later today.

Here's a look at the forecast for those lunch plans.
Here's a look at the forecast for those lunch plans. (Source: WMBF)

By lunchtime, temperatures will reach the low-mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our rain chances today will ramp up by the late morning hours and continue through lunchtime. It’s not a washout but you’ll notice the off and on chances through the day.

Afternoon showers will continue with highs in the mid 70s.
Afternoon showers will continue with highs in the mid 70s. (Source: WMBF)

Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid 70s today with those rain chances continuing through the early evening hours. Once again, this is only the start of daily rain chances with the chances continuing through the next seven days.

Here's a look at the warmer weekend with an isolated shower.
Here's a look at the warmer weekend with an isolated shower. (Source: WMBF)

Look for highs to slowly climb as the onshore and southerly flow works into the region. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s through the weekend before climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s by next week. Our best rain chance still looks to arrive with tropical moisture for the middle of the new work week. For now, enjoy your Friday! Stay dry and enjoy the weekend!

Rain chances will be at 30% today and then isolated at 20% through the weekend. Tropical moisture will bring in better rain chances for the middle of the week.
Rain chances will be at 30% today and then isolated at 20% through the weekend. Tropical moisture will bring in better rain chances for the middle of the week. (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.