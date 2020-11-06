DHEC: Nearly 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; 15 additional deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 953 new cases of COVID-19, and 15 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 173,186 and those who have died to 3,748, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 49 additional COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 7,198 and the percent positive was 13.2%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
