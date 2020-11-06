Coastal Volleyball keeps rolling with 3-0 win over Georgia Southern

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina volleyball team continued its winning ways with a 3-0 straight-set win (25-18, 25-16, and 25-21) over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Friday afternoon at the HTC Center.
Coastal continues to add to its best start in program history which now sits at 13-0.
The Chanticleers hit .299 as a team for the match and held Georgia Southern to a .074 hitting percentage behind 12 total blocks at the net.
Four Chants hit over .333 for the contest led by freshman Madison Lowery at .500 and senior Ani Bozdeva at .444, while junior Anett Nemeth and Bozdeva both finished with double-digit kills at 16 and 13 apiece, respectively.
Sophomore setter Brigitta Petrenko set the offense with 25 assists, while also recording 11 digs for a double-double.
Defensively, libero Lina Perugini tallied 19 digs, a match-high, while middle hitter Christina Nance was unstoppable at the net with six total blocks.
For the Eagles, the trio of Chamblee Russell (nine kills), Baylor Bumford (seven kills), and Mya Wilson (six kills) led the way with a combined 22 kills over the three-set match.
Setter Madison Brown passed out 25 set assists, while libero Rebekah Farthing finished with a team-high 15 digs.
After trailing for just one point in the entire three-set on Thursday night, the Chants fell behind 1-0 early to start the day on a block by the Eagles' Wilson and Maddie Bryant.
However, the lead did not last for long, as Coastal answered with a 10-3 spurt, highlighted by back-to-back blocks by Nance and Jelena Prolic, two-straight kills by Prolic, and two more kills from Nemeth to put the Chants up 10-4 and force a GS timeout.
The Eagles got to within three points at 11-8 on back-to-back spikes by Bumford, yet would not get any closer as the Chants answered with a 5-0 run to double up the Eagles at 16-8 on a kill by Bozdeva.
The two teams would trade points over the remainder of the set to give the home team the 25-18 opening-set win on a kill by Nemeth.
Riding the first set victory, the Chants hit .438 overall as a team in the second set, tallying 15 kills to just one attack error, and never looked back after running out to a 12-5 lead on a GS attack error.
Georgia Southern got to as close as six on multiple occasions only to see Coastal answer with kills from Lowery, Bozdeva, Nemeth, and Lowery again to put the home team on top 21-14.
After a kill by Lowery and a block by Nance put the Chants up 23-15, the Eagles picked up a kill from Bryant to try to keep the set alive before the duo of Bozdeva and Nemeth put the set away at 25-16 with back-to-back kills.
Coastal again used a hot start in the third set, taking a 7-2 lead out of the break on back-to-back GS miscues, only to see the visitors in navy blue fly back into the set with a 9-4 run, tying the game up at 11-11 on back-to-back service aces from Russell.
A kill from Nemeth quickly ended the Eagles' run and jump-started a 3-0 run that gave the lead back to the Chants at 14-11.
Refusing to go away, the Eagles cut the Coastal lead to one at 16-15 on a Madison Brown and Wilson block, yet saw back-to-back errors end their rally and put the score at 18-15 in favor of Coastal.
Coastal pushed its lead out to four points a total of six times over the remainder of the set before an Eagle attack error ended the frame at 25-21 and gave the Chants the 3-0 match win.
The Chanticleers (13-0, 13-0 SBC) and Georgia Southern (2-7, 2-7 Sun Belt) will wrap up the three-match conference series tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.
