15 CCU returns to Brooks Stadium for conference clash Saturday night

“What you see is each week is a challenge and you have to play well," said Chadwell. "I know our guys respect them and respect what they can do. Both us and South Alabama have been similar. We’re trying to build our programs and you can see we’ve both made strides this year. Coach [Steve] Campbell has been at a lot of different places and everywhere he’s been he’s turned it around if you look at the records and the level of success that he’s had. We’re not surprised that they’ve gotten better and are tied for first in the west and our guys better be ready to go.”