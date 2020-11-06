15 CCU returns to Brooks Stadium for conference clash Saturday night

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - After putting together their most dominant performance of the season last week against Georgia State, the fifteenth-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers return to the friendly confines of Brooks Stadium this Saturday with South Alabama coming to town.
The Chants and Jags are two of the new kids on the block in the Sun Belt. Coastal is having a dream season this year but South Alabama is making strides of its own. The Jaguars are 3-3 on the season and sit just behind UL Lafayette for the top spot in the West.
The first and only time these two squads met was back in 2018. South Alabama pulled off a 31-28 win to keep the Chants from advancing to a bowl game. This season, getting to six wins is a box the Chants can already check off, but Jamey Chadwell knows they have quite the opponent awaiting this weekend.
“What you see is each week is a challenge and you have to play well," said Chadwell. "I know our guys respect them and respect what they can do. Both us and South Alabama have been similar. We’re trying to build our programs and you can see we’ve both made strides this year. Coach [Steve] Campbell has been at a lot of different places and everywhere he’s been he’s turned it around if you look at the records and the level of success that he’s had. We’re not surprised that they’ve gotten better and are tied for first in the west and our guys better be ready to go.”
Much like another Sun Belt foe in Arkansas State, South Alabama features a two quarterback system on offense.
Sophomore Desmond Trotter has gotten a bulk of the reps but junior college transfer Chance Lovertich has seen his fair share of action thus far. The duo has combined for over 1500 yards and 13 scores.
No matter who is under center, Chadwell and senior defensive lineman Tarron Jackson say they’ll be well prepared to attack it.
“They’re pretty dynamic. I feel like we’re going to approach it the same way," said Jackson. "We just have to make sure we’re playing within ourselves and make sure we’re doing what we need to do and learn the schemes how we need to.”
“What do they try to do with one of them as compared to the other one?" added Chadwell. "Is there a distinct different style, like when this one is in do they do more RPOs or play action? With this one is there more deep passes, you have to try to distinguish that. Then once you do, when they’re in there you have to have your calls that match that. For us regardless of who is in there, we have to limit their big plays.”
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.
