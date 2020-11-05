South Carolina, Horry County see rise in voter turnout during 2020 election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Elections Commission officially has all 46 counties reporting 100% of their election results.
Horry County was the last remaining county to submit 100% of its ballots. A malfunction with a USB device forced Horry County election officials to rescan thousands of absentee ballots and submit them to the state. Around 5 p.m. Thursday, all ballots were rescanned and submitted.
The South Carolina Elections Commission website shows 71.7% of registered voters in the Palmetto State exercised their civic duty for the 2020 general election. It’s compared to 67.8% in 2016.
In Horry County, out of the 254,569 registered voters, 179,742 of them voted in the 2020 election, which means 70.6% submitted a ballot. It compares to 65.5% in 2016, where 134,228 ballots were cast out of 204,929 registered voters in the county.
Georgetown County had the highest voter turnout across the state at 78.2%, and Allendale County had the lowest at 62.5%.
Below is a breakdown of voter turnout numbers in our area, according to the South Carolina Election Commission results:
Horry County turnout: 70.61%
- Registered voters: 254,569
- Ballots cast: 179,742
Florence County turnout: 70.42%
- Registered voters: 91,575
- Ballots cast: 64,490
Georgetown County turnout: 78.27%
- Registered voters: 47,196
- Ballots cast: 36,940
Darlington County turnout: 72.36%
- Registered voters: 45,109
- Ballots cast: 32,643
Marlboro County turnout: 62.86%
- Registered voters: 18,401
- Ballots cast: 11,567
Dillon County turnout: 67.13%
- Registered voters: 19,677
- Ballots cast: 13,209
Marion County turnout: 68.13%
- Registered voters: 21,828
- Ballots cast: 14,872
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.