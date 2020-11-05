Police: Rock Hill woman charged after social media video showed dog being abused

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill woman was arrested Wednesday after police say they received a social media video showing a dog being abused.
The Rock Hill Police Department said they got the video around 6 p.m., and that the post gave details about the location where the incident occurred. Investigators researched the incident, “verifying the location, identifying [of the] person involved, and confirming the video circulating social media to be accurate.”
Police have not released any specific details about the video.
Detectives then went to the apartment where the alleged incident occurred and arrested the dog’s owner, 28-year-old Jessica Brooke McCampbell, and charged her with ill treatment of animals.
Officials say the dog was seized to ensure its health and safety and was released to the care of York County Animal Control.
McCampbell was scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. in the Rock Hill Municipal Court.
