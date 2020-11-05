North Myrtle Beach woman convicted of killing two newborns to be sentenced Thursday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach woman convicted of killing her two newborns and throwing them in the trash is expected to learn her fate Thursday morning.
A sentencing hearing for Alyssa Dayvault is set to begin around 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John, the solicitor’s office said.
The defendant was a no-show in court during her trial, which means her sentence was sealed until she appears.
Dayvault turned herself in after a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
PAST COVERAGE:
Prosecutors said Dayvault admitted to law enforcement that she had a baby girl in November 2017 and a baby boy in December 2018.
She reportedly had life-threatening complications after the second birth and was forced to seek medical attention and that was when the pregnancies were discovered, according to information from the solicitor’s office.
Dayvault initially denied being pregnant but after being confronted with medical evidence, she admitted she gave birth at home, and that both babies were alive and breathing after birth, according to the solicitor’s office. She said she threw the babies in a waste receptacle at her home.
WMBF News will stream Thursday’s proceedings on our website, Facebook page and news app.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.