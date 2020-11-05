Myrtle Beach Travel Park receives ‘Park of the Year’ award

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular destination in Myrtle Beach was recognized for its years of service and dedication to its campers.
The Myrtle Beach Travel Park received the “Park of the Year” Award in the Mega Park category by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC).
It was announced during a virtual hospitality conference this week.
The Park of the Year awards are a signature part of the ARVC’s Awards of Excellence, which are presented every year to standout parks in the outdoor hospitality industry.
“Despite its impressive size, our Mega Park of the Year still manages to embrace camping culture and create a small community feel,” said Paul Bambei, president and CEO of ARVC. “As one judge said, this is a ‘Mega Park with a mom-and-pop ethic for your guests, campers and community.’”
Along with Myrtle Beach Travel Park’s natural beauty and amenities, the judges were impressed with the park’s disaster planning, especially during this challenging year.
“These parks are not only wonderful destinations with fantastic amenities, but more importantly the owners and staff at these parks continually provide over-the-top customer service. Even in a difficult year, these parks still found a way to go above and beyond in efforts, by providing world-class amenities, experiences and customer service,” Bambei said.
Tamsley Seaborn, one of the owners of Myrtle Beach Travel Park, accepted the award and was humbled by the recognition.
“If only my grandfather, Edward Burroughs, could see what his forethought has brought to fruition. I know he would be so proud. This award is appreciated, and humbly accepted, and will be cherished for years to come,” said Seaborn. “I would like to thank all of the campers and families that give Myrtle Beach Travel Park the opportunity to host them.”
Myrtle Beach Travel Park is in its 50th year of operation.
