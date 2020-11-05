Market Common neighborhood shows generosity through Salvation Army Angel Tree program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The holiday season is approaching, and with it comes the sad reality that some kids simply won’t be able to open presents due to struggles in their family.
Members of one neighborhood in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach are making sure children who are not as fortunate as others will still have gifts this holiday season.
The Cresswind neighborhood is known for having strong supporters of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
The neighborhood started participating in the Angel Tree program in 2014 with just 30 tags, and this year, they have 180 tags since so many people want to give.
Many neighbors showed up Thursday to pick up a tag, or in some cases, multiple tags.
Debbie Fore said she realizes many have had an unfortunate 2020, which is one reason she wants to give back.
“I’ve been blessed in some different ways, and I want to pass it on to others that might not be as blessed as I am,” Fore said.
Lynn Willett lives in Cresswind and volunteers to help give out tags to other neighbors. She said the community always steps up during the holiday season.
“It’s a very generous community,” Willett said. “We are mostly retired. Mostly we have kids and grandkids who are very fortunate, and so it’s an opportunity for us to make a contribution to Horry County families who aren’t as fortunate.”
