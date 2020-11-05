Horry County to rescan absentee ballots after ‘data transfer issue’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Election Commission is requiring the Horry County Registration & Elections office to rescan absentee ballots following a “data transfer issue,” officials said.
“ES&S, the scanning equipment manufacturer, is on-hand to assist with the procedure which began this morning [Thursday] around 10 a.m.,” Horry County Government said in a press release.
South Carolina Elections Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said all legally filed ballots must be counted. He added the only way to report those is to rescan them.
Officials say the rescanning will not impact voters' absentee ballots in any way.
The move comes after Horry County Director of Elections Sandy Martin said on Wednesday afternoon, there were anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 votes from mail-in absentee ballots that had yet to be counted in Horry County.
Martin attributed the delay to a “technical issue.” She said after scanning all of the ballots Tuesday night, including mail-in ballots, they ran into a problem around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The Horry County Board of Voter’s Registration and Elections will meet Friday at 10 a.m. to certify election results.
