HCPD searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen leaving school bus stop

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old.
Authorities said Sady Hernandez was last seen leaving a school bus stop near Andover Drive off Glenns Bay Road. They added that the 12-year-old was with an unknown person driving a silver or grey truck.
Hernandez is about 5′3″ tall with black hair and Hispanic complexion.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
