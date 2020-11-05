FIRST ALERT: Warming trend returns with a few isolated showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a milder start to the day with temperatures in the mid 40s inland and the 50s along the beaches this morning. If you’re inland, you’ll want to still grab that jacket as you head out the door this morning but you will not need it for long!
Temperatures will quickly warm today as we reach the upper 60s to lower 70s by lunchtime. Highs will reach the mid 70s by the afternoon hours under a mix of sun and clouds as onshore flow starts to blow into the area. We will remain dry for today but that onshore flow will begin to bring isolated showers back into the forecast for the weekend.
Humidity, temperatures and a few stray showers will be around for Friday and into the weekend. Highs will gradually climb into the mid 70s by Friday and Saturday before the upper 70s become common inland on Sunday. Each afternoon will feature a 20-30% chance of a shower but it will not be widespread, significant rain.
An onshore flow off the Atlantic will not only be responsible for the warmer weather this weekend but we could see that onshore flow linger into next week. Keep an eye on Eta. Depending on the track, we could see tropical moisture and onshore flow well into next week, increasing our rain chances for Tuesday & Wednesday. For now, we’ll only raise Wednesday to 40%. Remember, this will change. Stay updated to us for the latest.
