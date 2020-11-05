FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On-shore winds will lead to better rain chances as we move into the weekend.
We’re not only watching rain chances but warmer weather through Sunday. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 70s Friday, pushing closer to 80° by Sunday. Expect milder mornings as most spots drop into the lower 60s this weekend.
On-shore winds will help push a few showers inland each afternoon through the weekend. No day is a washout but there will be an occasional shower around, especially across Horry and Georgetown County.
Tropical moisture will begin to filter in early next week. This will lead to a better chance of heavy rain by Wednesday of next week.
