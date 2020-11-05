Driver leads Florence officers on chase with 2-year-old inside car, police say

By WMBF News Staff | November 5, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 8:39 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were taken into custody after a hit-and-run and chase in Florence, according to police.

Officers said they saw a car driving erratically around 4:30 p.m. near Athens and Booker streets.

They added that the car collided with another vehicle at Bradford and Roughfork streets but left the scene. Police said the victim of the hit-and-run was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle didn’t stop and continued driving down Oakland Avenue.

Police said they saw a gun thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. It was later recovered.

The suspect vehicle stopped in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street where the driver, Kareem Jones-Hines and passenger, Karahn, Wingate were arrested.

Officers found a two-year-old child in the car and another gun. The child was not hurt and was later turned over to a guardian.

Jones Hines is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, child endangerment and unlawful carry of a pistol. Wingate is charged with unlawful carry of a pistol.

Both men were taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was also called in to investigate the hit-and-run.

