Discrimination lawsuit against Horry County Police Department moves to federal court

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A lawsuit filed by a former Horry County police lieutenant alleging discrimination against the department will now be heard in federal court.
A notice of removal was filed on Tuesday, that moved the lawsuit from Horry County to the United States District Court in South Carolina because the former lieutenant claimed HCPD violated the federal civil rights act.
The original lawsuit was filed in September, where former Horry County police Lt. Raul Denis accuses the department of not promoting him to captain based on his Hispanic origin and his age.
The lawsuit shows that the command staff at the Horry County Police Department is all younger white males except for the chief of police.
He also alleges harassment and questionable practices within the department that were violations of policy and law.
Denis was hired by HCPD in 1996 and worked his way up through the ranks and became a lieutenant in 2007.
During his time, he held many different roles which included watch commander, training officer and a court liaison officer.
“As a member of the department for several years, the Plaintiff witnessed several questionable practices by the Department. The Plaintiff was subjected to several of these questionable practices,” according to the lawsuit.
Court documents show one example was when Denis worked as a training officer and would review use of force reports written by officers.
“During the Plaintiff’s tenure in this position he was aware of two different incidents where their (sic) was improper reporting and improper use of force. The Plaintiff reported both incidents as required by policy. The Plaintiff was instructed to forget both incidents as if it did not occur,” the lawsuit states.
Denis also claimed that some officers would take “Command Staff trips” that were a violation of policy.
“The Plaintiff was invited on these trips on occasion but the Plaintiff was aware that they were a violation of policy and refused to participate,” according to court documents.
Denis stated that he was further harassed for not taking part in the trips and being a “team player.”
Court documents show that Denis' evaluations “in all positions stated that he performed his job at meets or exceeds expectations.”
He was turned down for a promotion to captain in March 2019, according to the lawsuit. It went on to state that the chief of police told Denis that there were concerns that he would not treat his employees fairly, but no evidence to substantiate that concern was provided.
Denis said he raised complaints about not being promoted which led to colleagues harassing him in the workplace. The hostile environment forced him to resign, according to the lawsuit.
Denis is seeking to recover damages lost due to not getting promoted and forcing him to retire.
WMBF News reached out to the Horry County Police Department for comment on the lawsuit, and a spokesperson stated that it’s not county policy to comment on pending litigation.
