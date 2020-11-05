DHEC reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 524 new cases of COVID-19, and seven additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 172,216 and those who have died to 3,736, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 36 additional COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 2,922 and the percent positive was 17.9%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 353 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
