Conway Medical Center to present redesigned plans for new hospital next month

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center will soon present its redesigned plans with the hopes of bringing a new hospital to the Carolina Forest area.
CMC was set to present the plans during a planning commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5.
However, Director of Horry County Planning and Zoning David Schwerd said the item will now be heard at a planning commission meeting in December.
The hospital’s revised plans comes after a letter from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was sent to Horry County Planning and Zoning asking for the rezoning request due to environmental concerns.
The concerns include the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserves, which goes through frequent controlled burns, as well as wildlife and wetland concerns. When the controlled burns take place, the drop gates along International Drive come down preventing drivers from going through.
CMC’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Argo said they’ve changed where they’ll place the hospital in the design. What they’ve done is taken the original plans having the hospital on the northwest corner to move it to the southeast corner. Argo said this is roughly 5,000 feet from the original plan and it will create a “natural buffer” between the hospital and the DNR concerned property.
The property is roughly 350 acres, but not all of it is buildable. CMC plans to use around 30 to 40 acres.
Argo spoke about what else they plan to do for the controlled burning.
“Our engineer reached out to several hospitals, several hospital engineers in California where they have experienced smoke and wildfires," Argo said. "So implementing some of the technologies they’ve used in California to make sure. Just going that extra step to make sure our facility is safe, for not only our employees, but our patients.”
Argo added the hospital they hope to bring to the area will be LEED accredited.
CMC said the hospital will be the first hospital in South Carolina and one of only a very few in the world to be designed from the ground up with a pandemic mode, allowing for all patient rooms to function as infectious patient isolation rooms.
Argo said right now the property is zoned as residential, which means 500 to 700 homes could be built there without additional approvals.
Since the letter came out, CMC said they’ve spoken with DNR.
“Our representatives have been in touch with South Carolina DNR so there have been some ongoing negotiations and discussion there and we continue to work with them,” Argo said.
We’ve reached out to DNR for comment on the project.
“We are always willing to sit down and have a conversation with parties involved in a proposed development that will impact natural resources." SCDNR’s David Lucas added, "At this time the agency doesn’t have anything to add to the concerns/comments that were already provided in writing to the county.”
