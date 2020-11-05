Classroom Champions: Childhood dream of becoming a teacher turned into reality

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Third-grade teacher at Socastee Elementary School, Jessica Kirby, is a Classroom Champion.
She was nominated for being an outstanding teacher and going above and beyond. When Kirby found out she was chosen as a Classroom Champion, she was surprised and said she was emotional and thankful for being nominated.
Kirby teaches third grade, but when Horry County Schools reopened in September she was teaching first grade, and then less than a month later when virtual kids could move back to brick-and-mortar learning, Kirby said she had to move to third grade because the enrollment numbers grew.
“I was nervous about hearing the news about moving to a different grade level, but I had so much encouragement and I think on the other side of this, I’m going be such a better teacher than I was before," she explained.
Her love for teaching started at a young age.
“I always wanted to teach, there’s pictures of me as a little girl, five or six years old with all my stuffed animals lined up teaching them and my mother still has those embarrassing pictures,” said Kirby.
It was her childhood dream turned into reality.
“I’m honestly so impressed by these kids, we need to give our students more credit, because they are rocking it even the first graders and now the third graders are blowing me away, they’re teaching me new stuff every day and are doing a great job," Kirby added.
And with all the changes, at the end of the day Kirby said she’s doing what she loves.
She explained, “I’m still loving on them the best I can by also keeping them safe and you know making sure we are socially distancing and keeping our health our number one priority, but the love I want to make sure they still feel loved and part of that is having a good attitude.”
