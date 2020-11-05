Authorities arrest man wanted for stealing shrimp boat in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to the theft of a shrimp boat in Murrells Inlet has been arrested, deputies said.
Daniel Connor Janowski, 28, of Golden, Colorado, was taken into custody Wednesday night, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy and an officer with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources spotted the suspect while he was in a dinghy preparing to board a boat near Georgetown harbor, according to authorities.
Janowski is accused of stealing the Lila Lee from the Marlin Quay Marina in Murrells Inlet in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.
The Lila Lee was found roughly a day after it was reported stolen on a sand bar north of Murrells Inlet, deputies said.
According to authorities, in addition to being charged for stealing the shrimp boat, Janowski was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle that was recovered from the parking lot at Marlin Quay Marina.
Janowski is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.