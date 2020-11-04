Two historic moments made on Election Day in city of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Florence is set to see some firsts once election results become official.
Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin will become the first new mayor the city has seen in more than a decade after beating out her Republican challenger Bryan Braddock on Tuesday night.
“Believe it or not, I’ve not even looked at the numbers," said Florence Mayor-Elect Teresa Myers Ervin. "I found out about the numbers through calls.”
One of the calls Ervin got was to let her know she will become the new mayor of Florence.
Not only will she be the first new mayor since 2008, but she is the first African-American and first woman to fill the position in the history of Florence.
“I feel elated, and I’m thankful, and I can give praise because the citizens of Florence have invested in me the opportunity to lead this city," said Ervin.
Ervin’s victory resonated with Florence City Council-Elect Chaquez McCall, who clinched one of the two at-large city council seats.
“That historic moment of her being on the ballot motivates me a lot," said McCall. "It motivates a lot of people, young kids out there looking at politicians that don’t look like them.”
As impressed as he is at Ervin’s breakthrough, McCall managed to set a Florence milestone himself.
At age 27, he’s the youngest person to ever win a Florence city council seat.
“I think what it shows is that the younger generation is willing to come out and support candidates who support their ideas," said McCall. "I want to be that voice.”
McCall will try to be that voice for the young voters, and he thinks Ervin will be a role model for the next generation.
“I don’t think she’s really going to truly understand the amount of lives she touched from that historic moment," said McCall.
Ervin has been on the Florence City Council since the 2010 election, so McCall was still finishing up high school when she won that seat.
