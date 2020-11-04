Suspect named in connection to theft of shrimp boat in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have named a suspect who is wanted in connection with the theft of a shrimp boat from Murrells Inlet last weekend.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Daniel Conor Janowski is wanted in regard to the theft of the Lila Lee from the Marlin Quay Marina in Murrells Inlet in the early-morning hours of Oct. 31.
Authorities said Janowski is also wanted in connection to possessing a stolen vehicle following a car theft in Colorado that happened shortly before the theft of the boat.
The Lila Lee was found roughly a day after it was reported stolen.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 436-6058.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.