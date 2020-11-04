Suspect named in connection to theft of shrimp boat in Murrells Inlet

Daniel Conor Janowski (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | November 4, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 1:55 PM

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have named a suspect who is wanted in connection with the theft of a shrimp boat from Murrells Inlet last weekend.

According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Daniel Conor Janowski is wanted in regard to the theft of the Lila Lee from the Marlin Quay Marina in Murrells Inlet in the early-morning hours of Oct. 31.

Authorities said Janowski is also wanted in connection to possessing a stolen vehicle following a car theft in Colorado that happened shortly before the theft of the boat.

The Lila Lee was found roughly a day after it was reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 436-6058.

