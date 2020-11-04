South Carolina county-by-county results for presidential, U.S. Senate race

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – While it could be days before the winner of the presidential election is officially declared, other key state races were called late Tuesday night.
In South Carolina, Sen. Lindsay Graham defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in South Carolina’s highly contested U.S. Senate race.
In Horry County, Graham garnered over 69% of the vote, while Harrison tallied nearly 29% of the vote.
Meanwhile in Georgetown County, Graham won over 55% of the vote, and Harrison took 43%.
But Harrison had a stronger performance in the Pee Dee.
For example, in Marion County, Harrison came out on top with 61% of the vote, with Graham tallying nearly 38% of the vote. In Marlboro County, Harrison also came out on top with over 56% of the vote compared to Graham’s nearly 42%.
And in Dillon County, Harrison garnered nearly 51% percent of the vote, with Graham taking home 48%.
It was an extremely tight race in Florence County, essentially ending in a statistical tie. Graham took 49.93% of the vote to Harrison’s 49.08%.
And finally, in Darlington County, Graham took nearly 51% of the vote, while Harrison garnered 48%.
It is important to note these results are unofficial until they are certified by the state.
In the race for the White House, President Donald Trump won South Carolina over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
In the Palmetto State, Trump took home over 56% of the vote.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the presidential race.
In Horry County, Trump won by wide margin, taking 71% of the votes compared to Biden’s nearly 28%.
Down the road in Georgetown County, the president tallied over 55% of the vote, while Biden garnered 43%.
Another strong performance by Trump was in Darlington County, with the president taking home nearly 52% of the vote. Biden stood at about 47%.
It was a tighter race in Dillon County, however, with Trump winning by about two percentage points: 50.6% compared to Biden’s 48.2%.
In Florence County, it was also a close race. Trump took home 50% of the vote, while Biden garnered around 48%.
But the former vice president did upset Trump in two counties in our viewing area.
In Marion County, Biden took 60% of the vote to Trump’s nearly 39%. He also won over the president in Marlboro County, taking home 55% of the vote, while Trump stood at 44%.
