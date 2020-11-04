Socastee pharmacy technician accused of stealing hydrocodone

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after authorities say she illegally obtained pain medication while employed at a local pharmacy.
Courtney Patrice Bessant, 28, a pharmacy technician at Health and Wellness Pharmacy on Dick Pond Road in Socastee, obtained 16 hydrocodone tablets from patient’s medication bottle, arrest warrants state.
Bessant was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday and charged with theft of controlled substances.
Authorities say witness statements, pharmacy documents, and video evidence support the charge.
As of Wednesday, Bessant remains behind bars. No bail has been set.
