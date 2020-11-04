SCGOP celebrates Tuesday night’s election results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Republican Party held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to celebrate and react to the party’s wins on election night.
The briefing was held at SCGOP headquarters in Columbia.
The Palmetto State delivered a win for President Donald Trump on Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham also defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison to retain his seat.
In Horry County, Tom Rice won re-election over Democrat Melissa Watson to continue representing the people of the state’s Seventh Congressional District.
