Presidential race in North Carolina still up for grabs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - The fight for votes in North Carolina in the 2020 presidential election is still up for grabs as of Wednesday morning.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a tight race with several states too close to call including North Carolina. The race is so tight that the Associated Press says they are not yet declaring a winner.
The AP has not declared a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest because the race between Trump and Biden is too early to call. Trump has prematurely claimed that he won the state. Though Trump was correct when he said he held a 76,000-vote lead, the race is too early to call and there are still about 200,000 mail-in ballots left to count, the AP reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
As long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, state election officials have until Nov. 12 to count them. And when it comes to mail ballots, Biden is outperforming Trump, the AP reports.
President Trump won South Carolina early into election night Tuesday, but there’s no declared winner in North Carolina and there’s a specific reason why.
There are close to 77,000 votes separating Trump and Biden.
As of 3:05 a.m., Trump had 2,732,104 votes equal to 49.98 percent of the vote, while Biden has 2,655,392 votes equal to 48.57 percent of the vote in North Carolina.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections says there are 117,000 outstanding absentee ballots. As of now, it is not known We don’t if those voters voted in-person Tuesday, mailed in a ballot or neither.
