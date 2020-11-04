‘Next is infrastructure’: Rice hopes to focus on I-73 after winning re-election

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Tom Rice will continue to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years after winning re-election Tuesday night.
Rice managed to defeat Democratic challenger Melissa Watson by a wide margin. He came away with 62.8% of the vote while Watson gathered 37.07%.
Watson managed to win Marion and Marlboro counties, but Rice relied on heavy support in Horry County where he earned 73% of the vote. He also came away with wins in Georgetown, Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield and Florence counties.
Rice said he wants voters to know he will work hard to create jobs, which has been his main focus since he first got into office.
“My primary goal is to make sure that their children and their grandchildren have opportunity here,” Rice said of voters. “That they don’t have to leave here and go somewhere else to find good-paying jobs.”
Although it’s just a day after Rice came away the winner of re-election, he’s already looking ahead to the future of his next two years in office. Rice said he’s hoping to make more progress on making Interstate 73 a reality.
“Next is infrastructure,” Rice said. “I’ve been working on I-73 for a long time. Between COVID and between the disputes over tax money here in Horry County with the cities and the counties, we’ve had some setbacks, but we’ll get it back on track. I haven’t quit. We’ll have money available, and we’ll get it started sooner rather than later.”
Rice’s win Tuesday night was by a higher margin than his re-election in 2018. Back then, he won 59% of the vote. This year, he won nearly 63% of the vote.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.