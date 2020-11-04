Horry County Fire Rescue crews respond after pick-up hits tree, 1 sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured after a pick-up truck hit a tree Wednesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at Carolina Lakes Boulevard and Blackstone Drive around 8:05 a.m., officials say.
According to HCFR, the roadway is open, but the public is asked to exercise caution if traveling in the area.
The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately known.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the crash and are investigating.
