Horry County Election officials report technical issues with some mail-in ballot scanning

“I’ve been here a long time. And this is the most absentee ballots and absentee in-person that I’ve ever seen. It’s the biggest we’ve ever had. One of the main things that we would do is to take absentee away from this office and put it somewhere else. Because it was just so busy, my staff didn’t have time to do their work. So we’ve worked seven days a week, just trying to keep up. So if we had absentee here moved to a satellite location, that would help us tremendously,” Martin said.