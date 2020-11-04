Former Chanticleer Seth Lancaster named volunteer assistant at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. - On Wednesday morning, Georgia Southern head baseball coach Rodney Hennon announced the Eagles new Volunteer Assistant Coach, former Coastal Carolina Chanticleer Seth Lancaster.
“We are very excited about the addition of Seth Lancaster to our coaching staff,” head coach Rodney Hennon said. “Seth was an outstanding player at Coastal Carolina and has a very good understanding of what it takes to win and be successful at this level. He is a passionate young coach with a strong base of knowledge and feel for the game. Seth will certainly make an impact and be instrumental in the continued development of our players.”
Lancaster graduated from Coastal Carolina in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He was drafted in the Eighth round by the Philadelphia Phillies and played in the New York Penn League with the Williamsport Crosscutters and South Atlantic League Lake wood BlueClaws.
During the winter in Conway, Lancaster was a baseball instructor for 3B Baseball, helping with offensive and infield development. He assisted the coaches and staff with all aspects of player development and helped facilitate Carolina Teal team travel, practices and camps.
Lancaster also helped Coach Gary Gilmore with his baseball camps as a lead baseball instructor. While working with coach Gilmore, he helped set up and tear down the field, as well as assisted the recruiting coordinator with on-campus recruiting.
In 2018, Seth was named to four different all-American teams and was drafted 227th overall by the Phillies. He was apart of the 2016 National Championship team and is Coastal’s top hitter in the postseason, batting .444 with a team best .741 slugging percentage.
