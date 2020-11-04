FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Milder weather will return to the region for the rest of the weekend and last through the weekend.
Tonight will see clear skies and temperatures not nearly as chilly as the last few nights. Readings will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s across the Pee Dee and into the lower to middle 50s along the Grand Strand.
Thursday will see a continued warming trend as afternoon temperatures return to the lower 70s. As an onshore flow starts to develop, more clouds will pass overhead from time to time during the afternoon.
As we head into the rest of the week and into the weekend, humidity and temperatures will continue to gradually warm to the low-mid 70s by Friday and upper 70s by the weekend.
An onshore flow off the Atlantic will not only bring in milder temperatures but increasing humidity as well. The result will be passing areas of clouds at times for the weekend along with a slight risk of a light shower or two from time to time from Friday through Monday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.