FIRST ALERT: Another cold start, warmer weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another cold morning as you step out the door. We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s inland with the low-mid 40s showing up here in Horry County. The good news? Temperatures are on the warming trend, bringing back the warmer weather for the next several days for those who need a warm up!
As we go throughout today, it’s another nice forecast. Sunshine will continue with highs in the upper 60s to right around 70 both for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. This afternoon should be a pleasant one with a few fair weather clouds around at times.
As we head into the rest of the week and into the weekend, humidity and temperatures will gradually warm to the low-mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s by the weekend.
As we head into the end of the week and into the weekend, onshore flow will start to develop. This will increase our humidity at times and lead to the daily risk of a stray or isolated shower or two from Friday through the start of next week. It’s important to note that no heavy rainfall or significant rainfall is expected! So don’t cancel those weekend plans.
