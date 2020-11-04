Dining With Dockery: Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the eighth episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar to try out some food here in the Grand Strand.
Dagwood’s Deli has two locations, with one located on 11th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach and the other located in Surfside Beach on Highway 17 North.
Dagwood’s Deli menu includes everything! From wings, spuds, baskets, sandwiches and more, they have everything you could ever crave to satisfy that hunger. Just take a look for yourself! You can visit the menu on their website here.
If you are looking for one of the best sandwiches in the area, be sure to stop by Dagwood’s and give it a review! Andrew samples a little bit of everything in the video above. Enjoy!
