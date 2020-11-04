DHEC: S.C. records 647 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 647 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 171,642 and those who have died to 3,728, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 35 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 4,459 and the percent positive was 14.5%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,348 inpatient hospital beds, 8,395 are in use for a 81.13% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 783 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 210 are in ICU and 112 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 353 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.