Crews called to vehicle fire in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported in a vehicle fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the Socastee area, first responders said.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the fire on River Road just before 10 a.m. The fire was put out shortly after firefighters arrived.
Roughly five minutes later, a structure fire was reported on Ed Smith Avenue, directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from the vehicle fire call, according to HCFR.
After investigating, it was determined the smoke was coming from the vehicle fire, first responders said.
