Coastal’s Aja Blount tabbed Preseason All-Sun Belt

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Aja Blount has been selected to the first-team All-Sun Belt Conference preseason team in a vote by the league’s women’s basketball head coaches, it was announced today.
Blount, a junior forward from Northampton, Pa., was named second-team All-Sun Belt following the 2019-20 season and is the top returning player for a Coastal Carolina squad that is coming off of its best season in program history. She played in all 28 games last season, starting one, and averaged 21.2 minutes per game. Blount was second on the team and ranked fourth in the Sun Belt in scoring with 14.7 points per game.
Blount scored a career-high 38 points against South Alabama, connecting on 12-of-18 from the field and 14-of-14 from the free throw line against the Jaguars. She scored in double figures in 22 games, ranked third in the conference with a 55.6 field goal percentage (149-of-268), and led the conference with an 89.0 free throw percentage (113-of-127).
Blount joins South Alabama’s Antoinette Lewis and Savannah Jones, Louisiana’s Ty’Reona Doucet, and Troy’s Alexus Dye on the All-Sun Belt first team.
The 2019-20 Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team won a program-record 25 games with an overall record of 25-4. Chanticleer head coach Jaida Williams was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 15-3 record and a second-place finish in the Sun Belt.
Following is a list of all of the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball teams released today by the conference.
All-Sun Belt Conference First Team
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama
Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana
Alexus Dye, Troy
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
Savannah Jones, South Alabama
All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team
Teal Battle, Little Rock
Pre Stanley, Appalachian State
Jasmine Robinson, Troy
Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State
Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State
All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team
Jireh Washington, Arkansas State
Claire Chastain, UTA
Brandi Williams, Louisiana
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Katie Ferrell, UTA
