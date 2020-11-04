Coastal’s Aja Blount tabbed Preseason All-Sun Belt

Blount, a junior forward from Northampton, Pa., was named second-team All-Sun Belt following the 2019-20 season and is the top returning player for a Coastal Carolina squad that is coming off of its best season in program history. She played in all 28 games last season, starting one, and averaged 21.2 minutes per game. Blount was second on the team and ranked fourth in the Sun Belt in scoring with 14.7 points per game.