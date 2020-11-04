Case Brittain wins S.C. House 107 seat, according to unofficial results

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newcomer to the political scene, Case Brittain, will be the new representative for South Carolina House District 107.
Unofficial results showed Brittain winning with about 70% of the vote.
Brittain, Will Dettmering and Tony Cahill all sought the seat that had been held by longtime representative Alan Clemmons.
Coming off his ninth consecutive primary win in June, Clemmons announced his resignation.
That resignation opened the door for three newcomers to enter the political scene for the race.
