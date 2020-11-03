President Trump wins South Carolina, according to AP call

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Less than an hour after polls closed in South Carolina, President Donald Trump was declared the winner in the Palmetto State by the Associated Press.
The polls officially closed in South Carolina at 7 p.m. after a record number of voters came out either before or on Nov. 3 to make their voices heard.
In the Palmetto State, S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham is hoping to retain his Senate seat following a hotly contested race against Democratic challenger Lindsey Graham.
For Horry County voters, one of the races they’ll be watching is the U.S. House District 7 race, where incumbent Tom Rice is fighting to keep his seat against Democratic hopeful Melissa Watson
Stay with WMBF News throughout the evening as results come in.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.