Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach named Week 7 Extra Point Game of the Week

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - This should come as no surprise. For the final week of the high school football regular season our Extra Point Game of the Week will take place in Little River. The No. 3 ranked Seahawks of Myrtle Beach will travel to take on second-ranked North Myrtle Beach on Friday with the Region 6-4A title up for grabs.
The Chiefs have been rolling all season long and sit at 5-0 heading into Friday’s showdown. The Chiefs boast a high-powered balanced offensive attack led by Georgia Tech baseball commit Cam Freeman under center.
Nyliek Livington has been North Myrtle’s go-to back as he’s averaging 133 yards per game on the ground for the year. Out wide, Xavier Anderson has emerged as Freeman’s top target as he’s coming off a three touchdown performance against West Florence.
Defensively, the Chiefs have a stout unit that is only giving up 14 points a game. Chase Simmons has been dominant up front while Clemson baseball commit Billy Barlow mans the middle. Chandler McCall is holding things down in the secondary with a pair of interceptions in 2020.
The Seahawks have talent all over the field on both sides of the ball much like the Chiefs. In his first season as a full time starter, quarterback Ryan Burger has shined. The junior has over 1600 passing yards with 17 scoring tosses to just four interceptions. It helps when he has a pair of wide receivers that will be playing on Saturday’s.
Senior and North Carolina commit J.J. Jones has 510 yards and 6 scores on the season while junior Adam Randall has posted 700 yards on the season to go with nine touchdowns. In the backfield, Ben Herriott has seen his carries increase with leading rusher Andrew Doss dealing with an injury. However, linebacker Cam Ward leads the team in rushing touchdowns with eight on the year.
The Myrtle Beach defense has its share of playmakers as well. Tyrone Miles is a key cog up front as he leads the Hawks in sacks. The linebacking corps is one of the best in the area featuring Ward along with Keltron Bessant and transfer Kenderson Cardaci. The unit has 143 total tackles between them on the season.
Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday at North Myrtle Beach High School. Extra Point comes your way every Friday night at 11:15 p.m.
