Joye defeats Yarborough in race to be new Florence County sheriff

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County voters have picked their next sheriff.
According to unofficial results, Republican T.J. Joye has defeated Democrat Darrin Yarborough in the race for Florence County sheriff after getting almost 53% of the vote.
The race comes almost a year-and-a-half since former Florence County Sheriff Kenny Boone was charged and later convicted of embezzlement and misconduct in office.
Williams “Billy” Barnes has served as the interim sheriff following Boone’s arrest.
