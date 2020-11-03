Some voters running into issues at Horry County polling locations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Issues have been reported at some polling locations in Horry County on Election Day.
At Pee Dee Elementary School, a poll worker confirmed the location did not receive ballots until about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a half-hour after polls opened.
Voters at the location said several people left the line due to a lack of ballots.
At the Ocean Bay Middle School polling location, officials say a registration computer was down for about 20 minutes but has since been fixed. Potential scanner machine problems were also reported earlier Tuesday at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Conway.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Director of Elections Sandy Martin about the issues.
Voters can also report issues at the polls by calling the South Carolina Election Protection Hotline at 866-687-8683.
Stay with WMBF News for the latest.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.