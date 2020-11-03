Congressman Rice wins re-election in U.S. House District 7 race, AP reports

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Republican incumbent Tom Rice will continue to represent the people of South Carolina in U.S. House District 7, the Associated Press reports.
Rice held off Democratic challenger Melissa Watson by garnering about 60% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
ELECTION RESULTS | Click here to view election results
The former chairman of the Horry County Council was first elected to Congress in 2012.
Rice’s main focus has always been creating jobs and strengthening the economy.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.